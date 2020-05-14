Memorial Blood Centers Have Increased Need For Donors

Healthy individuals that have been free from cold or flu-like symptoms for up to three days can schedule an appointment.

DULUTH, Minn. – With hospitals now able to do more elective surgeries blood donations are in a critical need.

There are new protocols in place at each Memorial Blood Center site.

“We are practicing social distancing. Right now, most of our collection is limited to donor centers only so that we can provide the most safe and controlled environment for donors,” Memorial Blood Centers Communications Specialist, Erica Buege says.

All blood types are needed for donation.

