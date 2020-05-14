Minnesota Retail Businesses to Fully Open Monday

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced yesterday that all retail businesses could open up Monday, allowing for 50% capacity.

DULUTH, Minn. – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced yesterday that all retail businesses could open up Monday, allowing for 50% capacity.

Many businesses in the Northland are excited to reopen for in-store customers after spending months being either closed up or only doing curbside and delivery services.

The owners of Wild Birds Unlimited and Big Frog Custom T-Shirts over at Burning Tree Plaza in Duluth are excited for prospects to increase foot traffic to their stores.

According to Misty Bristol at Wild Birds Unlimited, the business didn’t do so well during the beginning of the stay-at-home order.

“To be honest, it was really awful the first several weeks, probably four or five weeks,” said Misty Bristol of Wild Birds Unlimited.

She’s hoping that regulars will come back to the store and will feel comfortable shopping.

“I hope we get our regular customers back in on a regular basis and also new customers that walk the halls here,” said Bristol. “We do get a lot of new customers just from the other stores being opened.”

Meanwhile, customer Bob Heller is taking precautions.

“I’m at that age that you have to watch it because I’m elderly and subject to getting viruses,” said customer Bob Heller.

He says that he hopes that this new order will help local businesses.

“Everybody has been hurting. At least this opens it up a little bit,” said Heller.

Keli Casey of Big Frog Custom T-shirts says that while the stay-at-home order may have been influential, it hasn’t impacted the store as much as she expected.

“You know, what I think is interesting, is that our customers have been adjusting to the new normal so and so much of what we do is working on the computer with our customers so it hasn’t been from that perspective had a huge impact,” said Casey.

She wants to make sure that people fell safe when coming to shop at her store.

“I think we will have more people trying to come into the store and we want to make sure that we’re completely safe and have the right procedures in place so our customers feel safe and our staff feels safe,” said Casey.

While Big Frog has been doing curbside pickup orders as well as online orders, Casey says it will be nice for customers to come in and actually look at the fabric.

“What our customers are really missing out on is trying the garments on, getting the touch and feel, the quality of the fabric, that kind of thing, so absolutely, it will be nice for our customers to be able to do that,” said Casey.

It should also be noted more guidelines are expected to be released in the coming days for how bars, restaurants and salons can reopen in Minnesota beginning June 1st.