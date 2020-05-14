Parks, Playgrounds Now Open In Douglas County

SUPERIOR, Wis.– With the Safer-At-Home order gone, all public parks like Wisconsin Point are now open.

Superior Mayor Jim Paine also opened playgrounds, dog parks, and boat launches. Public park bathrooms, life jacket and fish cleaning stations will follow this weekend.

This of course comes with the opening of bars and restaurants in Superior. While this is exciting news to some, Mayor Paine is urging everyone to be cautious.

“We are asking for compliance not just for business owners but for customers. If a business is very crowded at a bar or restaurant, there are a lot of businesses to support. Find a place that’s not as crowded,” said Mayor Paine.

As for the Fourth of July fireworks show, Mayor Paine says it’ll still happen but will be moved to the fairgrounds instead of Barker’s Island. People won’t be able to meet there but can watch from home or nearby parking lots. The city hopes to have the fireworks show played to music on a local radio station.