Students Getting Creative with Pool Noodle Social Distancing

DULUTH, Minn. – These days, people are doing their best to find socially distanced ways to celebrate each other.

Thursday, local college students honored their friend who graduated from UMD by using pool noodles.

A few friends decided to put pool noodles on hats to make sure they were all six feet apart from each other.

All this to celebrate their friend who had to graduate without a proper ceremony or party.

They brought out yard games such as cornhole and spikeball and made a tournament out of the day, doing their best to stay apart.

“I just showed up thinking it’s going to be a casual thing like we can just tell 6 feet apart or whatever and then I see these hats in the yard and I thought alright this is going to be fun a little kooky but that’s my whole friends that’s all we are just kooky people,” said Luke Willis, a UMD graduate.

The graduate there said it was so nice after months of not seeing each other to speak in person for the first time in a while.