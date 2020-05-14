Savor the Flavors of Spring with Fresh Buddah Bowls

Cooking Connection: Buddah Bowls with Chef Arlene Coco

DULUTH, Minn. – Buddah bowls are one of Chef Coco’s favorite things to make in late spring, early summer because they tend to be real easy to pull together and yield a wonderful combination of flavors.

See below the recipe Chef Coco used in this week’s Cooking Connection. Enjoy!

Sesame Soy Tofu

Note from Chef Coco – I cooked this recipe in the air-fryer however, it can be done in the oven for 20 minutes at 350F. It won’t have the same texture, but the flavor will be the same!

Ingredients:

1 pound extra-firm tofu

1/4 cup light soy sauce

2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil

1 tablespoon seasoned rice vinegar

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon chopped garlic

1 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds

Directions:

1. Press tofu for 30 minutes in between 2 pans weighted with a heavyweight on top to extract the liquid in tofu. After it is pressed, cube into 1-inch pieces and set aside in a shallow pan to dry.

2. Mix soy sauce, sesame oil, rice vinegar, ground ginger, garlic and toasted sesame seeds in a bowl and pour over tofu. Let soak into tofu for a few minutes.

3. Place one layer of tofu in the air fryer and cook for 10 minutes or until golden in color on 360F. Take out of the air fryer when cooked and place back into marinade. It can be served hot or cold.

Buddha Bowl

Note from Chef Coco – This is a template for countless variations. The key ingredients of a Buddha grain bowl are grains, greens, vegetables, proteins, toppings and dressing.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup Quinoa cooked

2 cups fresh spinach leaves

1/4 cup chopped celery

1/2 cup cooked mushrooms

1/8 cup chopped cucumbers

1/8 cup shredded carrots

1/2 sliced avocado

1 cup marinated tofu

2 tablespoons French-fried onions

Directions:

Warm quinoa and place in the middle of a shallow bowl. Arrange the rest of the ingredients in the bowl. Top with favorite dressing.

Sesame Tahini Salad Dressing

Note from Chef Coco – Excellent as a dipping sauce or dressing. Sesame tahini is available in most grocery stores.

Yield: 1 cup +

Serving size: 8

Ingredients:

1/4 cup sesame tahini

1 each lemon zested and juiced

1 tablespoon white miso

2 each garlic cloves minced

1/8 cup olive oil

1/8 cup light soy sauce

1/3 cup water

1 pinch cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds

Directions:

Mix all together and whisk until smooth.

