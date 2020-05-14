Some Superior Bars and Restaurants Reopen to Public

Jimmy's Saloon and Gronk's Bar and Grill speak out about being open after the shutdown

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Some Wisconsin bars and restaurants are legally back open for business for the first time in nearly two months after the state supreme court threw out Gov. Evers’ Safer at Home Order.

Superior bars and restaurants were gearing up to open on May 26th, when Safer at Home was set to expire. But many of them opened on Wednesday night and Thursday with very little warning to serve customers anxious to return to some of their favorite spots.

“It happened fast, just like it happened when we closed,” explained Mike Mohr, owner of Gronk’s Bar and Grill on East Second Street. “We had three hours to close, we had two seconds to open.”

Gronk’s had been open during the shutdown for curbside, takeout, and delivery. But Mohr tells us business just wasn’t the same.

“It was incredibly damaging. We ran at 45 percent which, anybody in the food and bar business knows, that’s about all you do to break even, to pay your bills. There’s nothing left,” he explained.

On its first full day back open Thursday, Gronk’s was busy.

“Thank God they opened up for everyone to enjoy,” said Kathy Lee, who came all the way from Cross Lake, Minnesota to enjoy an open restaurant.

“More than anything, I’m just excited for our businesses to get their money flowing again,” she added.

Gronk’s has every other table closed, and has implemented a six-person maximum per table. Mohr tells us he’s trying to keep people separate at the bar with two stools between each group.

Customers we spoke with say they’re not personally concerned with contracting COVID-19 from visiting bars again.

“I really don’t know anybody with the virus. I have a pretty good health system. I’ve never had respiratory issues or anything, so no, I haven’t been worried about it at all since it all started,” said Brandon Burnett, a customer at Gronk’s.

Meanwhile, Jimmy’s Saloon in Billings Park had been closed since March 17th under Wisconsin’s Safer at Home Order.

“If this was to continue and we were unable to open up, I bet you I’ve got about another week and a half in me and it’s done,” said owner Keith Kern, who is also the president of the Douglas County Tavern League and a member of the Superior City Council.

He’s grateful his bar is back open, but wants some guidance from the state and local government about how to best operate during the pandemic.

“What we did here today was basically a test run, see how things work,” explained Kern. “Right now I’m having some staff issues myself, going to have to figure that out. I’m unsure if I’m going to be able to continue through the weekend. But we’re going to take it day by day, hopefully things turn around.”

Kern has lowered the capacity at Jimmy’s, taken some bar stools out, and put wash stations near every door.

He says it’s up to individual customers and staff members whether or not they want to come in yet.

“Nobody’s forcing you to open and nobody’s forcing you to come in here,” said Kern. “If you still feel like you’re unsafe to come in, that’s your choice and I understand that and I respect that.”