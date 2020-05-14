Superior Fourth of July Fireworks Moved to Fairgrounds, Not Canceled

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior Mayor Jim Paine says they have not canceled Fourth of July fireworks this year but there will be some changes and modifications to prevent crowds.

In a recent Facebook post, Mayor Paine announced:

The Supreme Court has struck down the Safer at Home order but this crisis is not over. However, we are well prepared to meet the challenges of this next, and hopefully final, phase of the pandemic. Here’s the plan:

Douglas County Public Health has declared that no business or public place may open unless they adopt and practice the WEDC “Reopen Guidelines”. The City and County will work together to inform and enforce these requirements and recommendations. All public parks are now open, including playgrounds, the dog park, and the skate park. All boat launches, life jacket stations, and bathrooms will be open by this weekend. Public health assures me that the outdoors is an unstable environment for the virus but a very healthy place for you and your family. Because Public Health has maintained a mass gathering limit of 20 people and a 6 foot social distancing rule, we will not authorize permits or park reservations for public events for the month of June. We will revisit this throughout the month so events in July and August may submit permits and we will approve or deny them as we learn more. We have not cancelled the 4th of July fireworks, parade, or car show. The fireworks have been moved back to the fairgrounds this year and the parade and car show will have modifications to prevent crowds.

We have to work together to permanently end this crisis. Our last, best weapon is the good judgement and responsibility of community leaders, business owners, and citizens. Please avoid crowded spaces for a few more weeks. Follow the guidelines of the CDC and public health. The end really is in sight if we just look out for one another.

Health officials want to remind the public to continue to practice safe social distancing as businesses begin to reopen.