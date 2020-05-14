Virtual Walk for Hope Raising Awareness of Huntington’s Disease

The Virtual Walk for Hope is Happening Saturday, May 16

DULUTH, Minn. – May is Huntington’s Disease awareness month across the nation.

The illness is a fatal genetic disorder causing the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain.

This weekend, Northlanders are encouraged to walk at their own pace and help raise awareness of the disease.

The Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s (HDSA) is launching the Duluth Virtual Team Hope Walk on Saturday, May 16.

Team Hope is HDSA’s largest national grassroots fundraising event.

Thousands of families, friends, co-workers, neighbors and communities walk together each year to support HDSA’s fight to improve the lives of people affected by HD and their families.

Organizers of the event say the walk is a real walk, but on your own terms.

Participants get choose your own course. You can walk in your driveway, neighborhood, in your house and even on treadmill!

In Minnesota, it’s estimated more than 5,000 people are impacted by Huntington’s Disease.

Click here to find more information regarding HDSA’s mission.