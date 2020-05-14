WI Businesses Take Precautions As Some Reopen To The Public

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Even though the Wisconsin Stay-At-Home order has now been struck down by the state Supreme Court, many businesses in Superior are still keeping the health of the community in mind as they resume operations.

Some businesses have already started welcoming customers, while others are still preparing to open their doors to the public.

Their common focus is taking enough precautions to help continue slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

As the coronavirus threat continues to be an issue, businesses in Superior are taking the health of customers and the community seriously.

Superior is home to hundreds of businesses including retail shops, bars, and restaurants.

for the last two months, many of them have been shut down while others improvised the way they served their customers.

This week, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers gave retailers across the state the green light to allow a limited number of customers into its stores.

Since the Supreme Court has now overturned the governor’s stay-at-home order, those restrictions are eliminated.

But Angie’s Closet in Superior, which sells gently used clothing, is still going along with the protocol of only having five people in the store at a time.

“For my business, for my well-being, and for my customers I want to stay safe. We are going to have procedures in place for quite a while,” said owner Angie Kiminski.

The owner of Angie’s Closet is also taking extra steps to make sure customers feel safe including sanitizing clothing and items tried on in the store.

Meanwhile, as many businesses are anxious to reopen, Tavern 105 in Superior is taking its time before customers can come back into the restaurant.

The restaurant is continuing curbside pickup until further notice.

“We want to be open. We are excited to have people in here, but we just think you can’t do it overnight. We don’t know what’s going to happen, it could still hit in this area,” said Manager Heather Wegner. “We can still experience a surge and we want to take those steps back to make sure we are doing things where everyone is going to know their safety is our number one priority.

Tavern 105 staff are also looking into other the guidelines which could factor into its reopening including determining a safe capacity level.

In the end, their main goal is to try and keep everyone healthy, even it means not allowing customers inside the restaurant until they have come up with a solid plan.

Many other businesses, including Grizzly’s in Superior, are also following the lead of Tavern 105 by taking time to build safe protocols before opening up for in-person service.