An Assisted Living Facility Recognizes Volunteers

Nearly 50 people usually volunteer their time at the Villa Vista Senior Living facility in Cromwell every month.

CROMWELL, Minn. – A local assisted living facility is showing their appreciation for their volunteers that have been helping out on a regular basis to keep the facility running.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues residents and staff are getting creative with how they are showing that appreciation by hosting a drive-thru gift pick up.

Now that is no longer an option.

But residents and staff are still finding a way to acknowledge those volunteers.

Dozens of volunteers pulled up to the facility to pick up plants gifted to them as a sign of appreciation.

Residents even stood outside just to share their heartfelt thanks to those individuals.

This time of year, the living facility normally hosts an appreciation breakfast for the people who volunteer their time.

As Covid-19 continues to cause health concerns for older adults, the facility is no longer allowing visitation for volunteers.

“We are just so thankful for our volunteers. It’s just so nice to see them again and be able to smile at them,” said Activities Director Julie Hedine. “When we see them, we embrace them to tell them how very important they are and how much they mean to us.”

One woman has been volunteering at villa vista for about four years by hosting a weekly bible study.

she says it means a lot for the facility to recognize all the volunteers for their hard work.

“It’s so nice because too many volunteers go unthanked or feel like they are. they really have been so great here about expressing appreciation,” said Volunteer Barbara Burton. “It’s really special that someone recognizes what you do.”

As Covid-19 continues to create impacts volunteers, staff, and residents can all agree they are looking forward to the day when they all can come back together.

Villa Vista is following guidelines from the CDC by restricting visitations.

As of now, it is unclear when volunteers will be able to return.