BoomTown Woodfire Starts Drive Thru BBQ

Drive-thru BBQ is available on Tuesdays in Hibbing and Wednesdays in Eveleth from 4 to 7 p.m.

HIBBING, Minn. – As restaurants wait for inside dinning to b allowed in Minnesota, local restaurants continue to get creative to adapt to the rules in place.

After being shut down for nearly a month, the BoomTown Woodfire Bar and Grill on the Iron Range started drive-thru BBQ.

Customers can call (763) 334-2830 to pre-order a barbecue feat for $55 including spare ribs, smoked chicken, beef brisket and pork belly burnt ends.

BoomTown Woodfire is excited to be open again and serving the Iron Range something different.

“It’s something that wasn’t in this community before, people aren’t really offering it on this scale so it’s really exciting to have brisket. I mean who has brisket in Hibbing? Who has pork belly burnt ends in Minnesota?” operations manager Tai Schweigert said.

Drive-thru BBQ is available on Tuesdays in Hibbing and Wednesdays in Eveleth from 4 to 7 p.m. They also have takeout and delivery available the rest of the week every week. You can find more information on their Facebook page.