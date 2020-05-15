BWCA to Reopen for Day and Overnight Use

DULUTH, Minn. – According to a Friday press release, the Superior National Forest will reopen the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness for both day and overnight use starting May 18.

“We are happy to be fully allowing visitors into the BWCAW,” says Connie Cummins, Forest Supervisor. “We ask that visitors please continue to follow local, state, and federal guidelines on staying safe and practice good hygiene and social distancing wherever they choose to visit.”

The Superior National Forest says they will continue to use temporary modifications to the permit pick-up requirements for all BWCAW quota permits for the safety and health of its employees and visitors.

For additional information, you can visit the Superior National Forests’s website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/superior/specialplaces/?cid=fseprd555184.

“Visitors are asked to stay as local as possible when choosing a site to visit and to pack out everything they bring, especially trash. Visitors are also urged to take the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) along with local health and safety guidance.”

For tips from the CDC on preventing illnesses like the coronavirus, go to: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention.html.