City to Reopen Skywalks on Monday

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth announced on Friday that they will reopen the skywalk system on Monday at 7:00 a.m.

The city says the skywalk will be open during the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Reminders will be placed throughout the skywalk system reminding people of proper social distancing and CDC recommendations.

To help limit touching, doors will remain propped open during open hours.

The city says the entire skywalk system will be opened with the exception of the section that connects the Board of Trade building to the St. Louis County Government Services Building.