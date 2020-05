Coaches Corner: Jon Vaillancourt

For this week's segment, we catch up with the head coach of the Minnesota Wilderness.

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we hear from Minnesota Wilderness head coach Jon Vaillancourt following the team’s performance in the 2020 NAHL Supplemental Draft earlier this week. Vaillancourt also talked about the Wilderness is navigating through the pandemic and staying in contact with their current players.