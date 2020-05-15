E-Sports Gaining Popularity at UW-Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin-Superior has 25 intramural sports. One of those is e-sports, better known as video gaming. Most people will say it’s not a sport, but the Yellowjackets beg to differ.

The E-Sports gaming leagues began last year at UWS and have picked up some steam along with the national popularity of gaming, so much so that some colleges offer scholarships for the best gamers in the country.

“That is definitely where e-sports is headed. It’s going to become that sanctioned, just like your basketball, your football. You can watch it on ESPN. But I think it’s going to start to become bigger where it’s going to become on TV more often and the prizes are just going to become that much more prestigious,” said intramural sports coordinator Jarod Meyer.

E-Sports is also perfect for a pandemic as gamers can face-off against fellow classmates and stay connected while in quarantine.

“It’s been a way for our students to stay engaged with other students on campus. It’s been a way for them to stay engaged with our intramural and campus rec department. By having these leagues currently going, it continues to keep them engaged and also just having UWS on their mind,” Meyer said.

For more information on the E-Sports league at UWS, head to the Campus Recreation Facebook page.