Family Donates Meals for First Responders

DULUTH, Minn.– A Duluth family that’s been active in helping out first responders was out today showing their appreciation.

The Parrott family donated meals to first responders here in Duluth. They got burgers and chips from McKenzie’s bar and grill in Hermantown. They donated 15 meals to firefighters and to first responders for Mayo Clinic Ambulance in Duluth.

They say it means a lot to help out emergency workers.

“It kinda warms your heart just seeing all of these people being fed with such tough times going on right now,” said Brea Parrott, who was donating meals.

The Parrott family has also donated meals to frontline workers at St. Luke’s Hospital and St. Anne’s Assisted Living Center.