Gondik Law Speeway to Open Racing Season with Minnesota Mod Nationals

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Gondik Law Speedway announced Friday their first event of the 2020 racing season will be the Minnesota Modified Nationals.

The 15th annual event was supposed to be held down in Ogilvie, Minnesota, but they can’t due to the state’s extended COVID-19 restrictions. So now, the races are relocated to Superior.

Practices will be held on Wednesday May 20th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and the racing will take place the following Thursday and Friday night. Face masks are recommended and hand sanitizer stations will be provided. Social distancing guidelines will be followed as well. For more information on to purchase tickets, click here.