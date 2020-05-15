Harmony House Organizes Parade for Residents

Staff says all residents had family in attendance and many even decorated their vehicles to wave hello to their loved ones.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The 16 residents at Harmony House assisted living have not been able to see their family members in person in nearly two months.

Friday, employees organized a parade of the residents’ family members.

Staff says all residents had family in attendance and many even decorated their vehicles to wave hello to their loved ones.

“My ultimate thing is for him to be safe and to keep all the people who take care of him that they’re safe too. Having this opportunity to be able to drive by and know he’d be outside so I could wave at him and chat with him a little bit was just a thrill for me today,” said Mary Balcer, who was visiting her dad, George.

The staff at Harmony house says phone calls are tough for residents who have difficulty hearing, so the parade was a way to show them just how appreciated they are even from afar.

“It makes them really happy and we like to bring smiles to their faces we’d do everything for them,” said Shelby Hobson, who works at Harmony House.

In total, people filling more than twenty cars came out to show their support.