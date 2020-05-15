Hermantown’s Matt Joki Commits to Tusculum Men’s Soccer

The midfielder was a four-year letterwinner for Hermantown, finishing his high school career with 16 goals and 18 assists.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Hawks boys soccer standout Matt Joki has signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Tusculum men’s soccer team down in Greenville, Tennessee.

The midfielder was a four-year letterwinner for Hermantown, finishing his high school career with 16 goals and 18 assists. Joki was also first-team All Conference and second-team All State, leading the Hawks to a Lake Superior Conference title last season.