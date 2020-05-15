Minnesota Whitecaps Re-Sign Duluth Marshall Girls Hockey Coach Amanda Boulier

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Newly-appointed Duluth Marshall girls hockey head coach Amanda Boulier has signed a one-year deal to return to the Minnesota Whitecaps.

This will be her third straight year with the Whitecaps and fourth in the NWHL. This past season, Boulier was second in the media balloting for NWHL Defender of the Year, finishing third in the league in assists and third on the team in total points.