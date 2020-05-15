Scrubs Direct Moves to New Location

DULUTH, Minn. – A local medical uniforms store is moving into a bigger location as the business continues to grow.

Scrubs Direct moved into the Duluth area about two years ago. The owners already had stores in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and Woodbury, Minnesota. They tell us their Duluth store in the Burning Tree Plaza has done so well, they’ve run out of space there.

Soon, the business will move into a new 4,000 square foot store on Maple Grove Road.

“We’re really looking forward to that, serving our customers, taking care of our nurses and our healthcare workers in general especially with everything that’s going on,” said Max Ericson, owner of Scrubs Direct.

The owner says he hopes to be open at the new location by June 1st if possible.