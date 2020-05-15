Semi Loses Partial Load on ‘Can of Worms’, No Injuries Reported

1/2 (courtesy: MN DOT)

2/2

UPDATE: DULUTH, Minn. – According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the semi-truck was crossing over the ‘Can of Worms’ to go upbound

Highway 53 when it partially lost its load of conveyor belts.

Authorities had to shut down northbound I-35 while the semi and load were removed from the roadway.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

DULUTH, Minn. – The I-535 northbound exit ramp is closed due to a semi-truck that lost its load on the ‘Can of Worms’ ramp.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the incident happened around 10:30 a.m.

There is reportedly debris in the road which has caused the exit ramp to close.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.