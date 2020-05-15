Squad Car Procession to be Held Friday Night for National Peace Officer Memorial Day

Starting at 9:30 p.m., around 100 squad cars from Duluth and other law enforcement agencies across the state will drive across the Ariel Lift Bridge to honor those who were killed in the line of duty.

DULUTH, Minn. – Friday night in Duluth, a police procession will take place to honor those who were killed in the line of duty.

Flags have already been flying at half staff all day throughout the state, and starting at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, around 100 squad cars from Duluth and other law enforcement agencies across the state will drive across the Ariel Lift Bridge, with the cars starting at the DECC.

The Duluth Police Department normally has a luncheon and other events for National Peace Officers Memorial Day, but this is the first year they’ve held a police procession, as a way to safely honor their heroes.

“When our officers who go to work every day to protect and serve their communities, when they fall on the line of duty, we view them as heroes and this is an opportunity for us every year to consider their sacrifice,” Chief Mike Tusken of the Duluth Police Department said.

The procession will be live streamed on the Fox 21 Facebook page starting at 9:30 p.m.