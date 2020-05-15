St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Rice Lake Crash

RICE LAKE, Minn. – St. Louis County Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash Thursday night around 8 o’clock in the city of Rice Lake.

The male driver was identified as 25-year-old Dustin Wayne Hansey.

According to the police report, Hansey was driving along West Tischer Road when he crossed over the centerline. He then left the roadway and struck a power pole in the ditch.

Hansey was treated at the scene by first responders and was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol and or drug intoxication are believed to be factors in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.