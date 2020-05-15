Superior Gentlemen’s Clubs Reopen

SUPERIOR, Wis.– As Wisconsin businesses start to open back up, they are making sure social distancing guidelines can be met.

With restrictions now lifted in the state, more businesses are starting to open back up, including gentlemen’s clubs.

“I didn’t think it would be that soon but I was excited. I knew I had a lot of work to do,” said Emily Ziegler, Manager of Centerfolds Cabaret, a Gentlemen’s Club in Superior.

She has been spending the last two months cleaning and repainting the club. But now she’s been getting ready to be open for business Friday.

All staff is welcome to come back and those who don’t feel ready can come back whenever they are comfortable. Staff will have their temperature taken every day before they arrive.

“It is a learning experience,” said Ziegler. “We are trying our best but they also have to give us some leeway with the circumstances.”

To comply with WEDC guidelines, Centerfold’s staff will be staying after hours to clean the club. And all drinks at the bar will be served in plastic cups instead of glass. Hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes will be available for all employees.

Additional staff will be on hand, like having extra bouncers outside to help limit the number of people allowed in. If the club feels like they are too packed, Ziegler says they will turn people away.

Ziegler knows it could be a challenge for staff and customers to follow social distancing guidelines. She says she doesn’t know how it’ll look exactly but they will do their best to keep everyone safe.

“We’re just going to have to figure it out as we go,” said Ziegler. “My job tonight is to be working the floor and make sure people are as much as possible maintaining social distancing but given that it is hard we are a strip club, we do dances.”

Centerfolds will be actively monitoring the safety of everyone there and said they would even close back down if they felt conditions weren’t safe.