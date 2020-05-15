Wisconsin Salons Open to the Public

Over at Hair Tactics, they are now taking customers.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – And after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down the state’s safer at home order this week, businesses across the region have opened their doors to customers, including salons.

In order to space out customers, hairstylists are booking an extra fifteen minutes past their time to make sure the new sanitization dries properly while allowing ten occupants at a time.

“I’m so excited,” said Barbara Fitch of Hair Tactics Salon. “It’s a big change. The sanitization and keeping everybody safe, I’ve been looking online and know all the protocols to take.”

Management added the closure did lead to them having some renovations at the salon, including remodeling their bathroom.