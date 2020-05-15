Two Arrested in Hibbing Shots Fired Incident

HIBBING, Minn. – The Hibbing Police Department says two males were arrested Thursday night in relation to shots fired incident.

According to Hibbing Police, officers were dispatched to the 2500 Block of 4th Avenue East around 10:53 a.m. on reports of a single gunshot.

When officers arrived on the scene they learned that a fight had broken out and a male involved in the fight fired a single gunshot towards the parties on the scene.

According to reports, no one was hit by the bullet.

The suspect and another male fled the scene in a silver passenger car shortly after firing the single gunshot.

Authorities say the suspect vehicle was located a short time later by a Minnesota State Patrol and the two male occupants were taken into custody without incident.

The two males are pending formal charges by the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office.