Unique Auction Leads to Treasures Unearthed

DULUTH, Minn. – Tomorrow, a special auction is taking place in Duluth after a local hobby shop owner passed away, which leads to many treasures being uncovered.

It was all about unique items for Jack Carr, the former owner of Carr’s Hobby Shop in Lincoln Park, who recently passed away.

Whether it was toys, railroad items, or even antique clocks, that man seemed to buy and sell nearly everything. One local auctioneer says Carr had a keen eye for one of a kind items that most people don’t’ see every day.

“This is stuff you will see in New York City, Florida, California, so to have this stuff here in Duluth, Minnesota, it is a real honor,” said Forrest Evavold, owner of Nordic Auction.

The sale tomorrow will also serve as a history lesson for a lot of people in the region with all Carr collected.

“I think it’s very exciting,” said Evavold. “I’ve learned a lot. I’m old but yet I’m not old old and know what this stuff was…and I had a blast learning about this and actually learning a lot of this stuff work.”

It should be noted that Carr’s legacy will live on as a new owner and shop called Boathouse Treats and Treasures is expected to open this summer at Jack’s old spot. According to their website, they will specialize in a variety of items, including antiques. An auction with Carr’s belongings starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Nordic Auction on Courtland Street. Locals are invited to come down and see the items and can leave bids or place them online.