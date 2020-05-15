Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Friday, May 15, Three Additional Deaths Reported in Itasca County

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 14,240 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Friday morning and 20 new deaths bringing the death total to 683 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 134,669 tests have been completed to date.

There are 9,503 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 1,985 patients have required hospitalization and 498 patients remain hospitalized today.

Of those 498 patients, 200 of them are currently in the ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 66

Cook: 0

Itasca: 42 – 5 deaths

Koochiching: 3

Lake: 1

St. Louis: 100 – 12 deaths

Ashland: 2

Bayfield: 3 – 1 death

Douglas: 12

Iron: 2 – 1 death

Sawyer: 4

Gogebic: 4 – 1 death

On Friday, Itasca County health officials reported 42 confirmed cases in the county and 5 total deaths during a live press conference.

The five deaths included 3 males in their 80’s and 1 male in his 90’s. There was no information available for the latest reported death.

As of Friday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 11,275 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 434 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

