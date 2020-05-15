Zeitgeist Zinema Hosts Virtual Short Film Festival

"Twin Ports Shorts" is a collection of nearly ten short films from local filmmakers, which can all be streamed from the comfort of your home.

DULUTH, Minn – Zeitgeist Zinema in Duluth is taking the virtual route to showcase films for its annual local film festival.

Genres range from dramas to thrillers to comedies.

Filmmakers will also give introductions to explain the inspirations behind their work.

Participants can even chat live with the filmmakers to discuss each short film.

The film festival costs five dollars and all money raised will go back to supporting the Zinema as Covid-19 continues to create financial impacts.

“We are a non-profit. We have been hit pretty hard like most organizations during this time. We have been trying to think of a creative way we can raise money, but also give something to the community,” said Creative Communications Manager Matt Dressel.

The film fest is not the only programming Zeitgeist Zinema has on its agenda.

The organization is expected to release a series for family programming for people to enjoy as some are choosing to stay home.