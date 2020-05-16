14 Year-Old Gets Personal Birthday Parade

Traffic on Arrowhead Road honked to wish Haley a Happy Birthday.

DULUTH, Minn.- On Saturday a Duluth teenager got her own personal birthday parade to help her celebrate another milestone.

Much of the traffic on Arrowhead Road honked to celebrate Haley Kovach-Hubert turning 14. The birthday girl also got a special parade organized by her family.

Haley says despite not having a party, this birthday was one to remember.

“I feel amazing it’s kind of hard now that we can’t see other people because of the quarantine but happy that people drove by for me this year,” she said. “It makes me feel really happy to see everyone that I have a good birthday for me this year.”

The parade started at the Vineyard Church on Arrowhead.