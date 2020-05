Comedian Charlie Berens Gives Shoutout to Spooner High School Seniors

SPOONER, Wis. – Comedian Charlie Berens gave a shoutout to the 2020 seniors at Spooner High School.

Berens is a Wisconsin native known for hosting the online show, the Manitowoc Minute.

According to the Spooner School District’s Facebook page, the teachers enlisted the help of Berens to help spread humor and positivity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can watch and download the video Berens recorded for Spooner students here.