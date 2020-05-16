Gondik Law Speedway Holds First Practice of Season

Speedway workers got to work quickly on Wednesday night after the Safer at Home order was lifted to get the track ready for this weekend.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Gondik Law Speedway held its first practice of the year, allowing racers to return to the track, and fans could come and watch.

Racers said they weren’t quite sure when they would finally be able to hit the track, so for one local racing family, they were pretty surprised to hear that they could get back out here this weekend.

“It was really fun and I liked it. It’s amazing, it’s fun and it’s nice to be out and enjoying the weather,” racers Aaron and Eric Lillo said.

With the speedway not being considered an essential business, it was closed for the entire shutdown. When they found out that the order had been lifted, they quickly got to work to get the track as ready as they could for this weekend.

“It wasn’t really easy but our track prep guys have been on the track pretty much non stop since Wednesday. It’s a little dusty which we expected it to be. We wanted to keep it hard so it doesn’t rut up and it accomplishes exactly what we want and we know the track is ready to roll and now we’re going to put some more water on it and really let the guys get after it now,” Gondik Law Speedway promoter Joe Stariha said.

Racing will get started this week with the Minnesota Modified Nationals, which was moved from Ogilvie, MN to the Gondik Law Speedway. Practice will be on Wednesday with races on Thursday and Friday. For more information and to purchase tickets, head to their website.