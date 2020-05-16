More than 30 Police Departments from Around Minnesota Travel to Duluth for Peace Officers Memorial Day

Names of fallen officers were read as the cars drove silently under an American flag held by Duluth and Hermantown Fire Departments.

DULUTH, Minn. – Each year, national police week honors officers with many types of events, however, this year most were canceled due to the pandemic.

One of the events of the week is usually a private ceremony within departments to honor fallen officers on May 15 which is Peace Officers Memorial Day.

This year the Duluth Police Department sent out an email to departments around the state asking if they would want to join a procession.

More than 100 officers from 31 departments responded to the call and came up to drive across the Aerial Lift Bridge.

“For those officers that have died most of us see that that could have been any one of us we want to pay respect to those we want to pay respect to the other departments and to the other officers,” said John Elder, a public information officer, at Minneapolis Police Department.

The day also serves to honor the family of fallen officers.

“They leave behind family and friends because of a sudden and tragic death and it’s important to also support them and show that that loss was not in vain,” said Chief Mike Tusken of the Duluth Police Department.

More than one hundred citizens line the streets of Canal Park and silently watched the cars drive by.

Chief Tusken says it is those community members who help the department every day.

“Community is our strength the eyes and ears of the people in our communities is a force multiplier that helps us do our job ultimately to ensure community safety,” said Chief Tusken.

One woman observing the procession is the mother of an honor guard member and she says she is so proud of her son who now works with the DNR.

“Law enforcement are the wolf that goes towards danger and helps people where other people run the other way and they work very hard at their job,” said Leslie Singleton, who was there supporting her son.

Elder also said that even though there are some negative voices towards law enforcement he does not believe those are the majority.

What people see is oftentimes an anti-law enforcement attitude,

what I see is the overwhelming majority appreciate and support law enforcement,” said Elder.

Chief Tusken says that if this becomes a yearly event he thinks even more officers from around the area will want to come and support the fallen.