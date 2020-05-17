Duluth Police Union Caps Off Police Week With Video Featuring Paul Harvey’s “Policeman” Narration

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police Local 807, the union representing the department’s officers, investigators and sergeants has started its own Facebook page to help connect with the community better by showcasing the work officers are doing on a daily basis. And just this weekend to cap off Police Week, the page featured a video featuring Paul Harvey’s “Policeman” narration. Click the video to watch, which was produced by officer Aaron Haller.