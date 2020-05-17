Minnesota Power Plaza to Be Renovated This Summer

Plans include added seating, gardens, and solar lighting.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- More changes could be coming to Downtown Duluth this summer as the Allete Company is working to renovate Minnesota Power Plaza at the corner of Lake Avenue and Superior Street.

Staff with Allete said the plaza will include increased accessibility including a sidewalk into Canal Park. They’re also looking to put in more seating, shading, gardens, and solar lighting.

Minnesota Power is hoping it can continue to be the heart of gatherings, public demonstrations, and community life downtown.

“We’re hoping that the plaza will represent a bright spot as we are hopefully one day soon gather together when it’s safe to do so, and enjoy a community space,” said Tina Koecher, Manager of Customer Experience Operations with Minnesota Power.

Allete is still in the bidding process. They hope to get started on construction this summer so they can work alongside the ongoing Superior Street Reconstruction. If work on the plaza continues after Superior Street opens up, officials said they don’t expect to have to close the street again.