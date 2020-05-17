People Rescued After Canoe Capsized On Cloquet River

Some people had to be rescued Sunday after their canoe capsized on the Cloquet River.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. in New Independence Township.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the canoe hit some rocks, got severely damaged and then capsized.

The five people on board made it to shore safely.

They weren’t injured.

The St. Louis County Rescue Squad responded with their own boats to get everybody out.

All were wearing personal flotation devices.