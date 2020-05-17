Portland Malt Shoppe Open for the Season

Customers say they're excited to taste summer again.

DULUTH, Minn.- A sign that summer is just around the corner–the popular Portland Malt Shoppe in Duluth re-opened Friday.

People can once again stop in for sundaes, malts, and more frozen treats while walking the lakewalk by Fitger’s.

“It’s nice to be able to support local businesses when we can. Just nice to be able to help out the community,” said Peter Leutgeb, who got a Banana Chocolate Malt. “It was nice to get a treat in the afternoon for the first time in a long time.”

The Malt Shoppe is open daily from 11am to 9pm.