Bonding Bill Fails in Minnesota Legislature; Special Session Coming in June

The bonding bill being considered would have provided more than $13 million in funding for Duluth's seawall improvements among several other Northland projects.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota legislative session has ended without the passage of a major bonding bill.

The DFL- controlled house was pushing a $2 billion public construction borrowing package.

The Senate proposed a bill of nearly $1 billion which also failed to pass.

The bonding bill being considered would have provided more than $13 million in funding for Duluth’s seawall improvements among several other Northland projects.

“We were concerned that delays would jeopardize our chance to pass a good well crafted local projects bill we are ready to return to those discussions right away to work together on a robust bonding bill that will create good local jobs at a time when economic stimulus is needed more than ever,” said Rep. Melissa Hortman who is the Speaker of the Minnesota House.

Governor Walz is expected to extend his peacetime state of emergency power past the current June 12th end date.