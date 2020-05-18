Gov. Evers Announces New Wisconsin Small Business Grant

Grants will be $2,500 each and can cover expenses such as wages and rent, as well as health and safety improvements.

MADISON, Wis. – Governor Tony Evers announced $75 million in assistance for small businesses largely funded by the CARES act.

Grants will be $2,500 each and can cover expenses such as wages and rent, as well as health and safety improvements.

He is calling this the “We’re All In” initiative.

Small businesses will qualify if they have 20 or fewer full-time employees.

Up to 30,000 businesses can receive grants. The initiative also includes $2 million in Ethnic Minority Grants which will go to businesses of 5 employees or less and that did not receive federal small business loan assistance.

“We need Wisconsinites to join our long term economic recovery by supporting those small businesses as patrons and customers we know that folks need to feel safe and confident as employees and consumers for this to work so that is why we need to be all in it together,” said Gov. Evers.

Businesses will be able to apply for the grants starting in June.