Knowing Your Neightboors: BoomTown Woodfire Drive Thru BBQ

HIBBING, Minn. – When the coronavirus pandemic first caused restaurants to close inside dinning, BoomTown Woodfire on the Iron Range closed its doors.

“We wanted to make sure we could employ everyone and have something that maybe be brought to the community later that we could open up with that wasn’t offered and that’s why we decided to come up with the barbecue concept,” operations manager Tai Schweigert said.

A few weeks ago, the restaurant decided to open back up with takeout and curbside delivery and a new idea, a barbecue drive-thru.

“We decided it was going to be something that would be great because it was going to be something new,” Schweigert added.

On Tuesdays, the drive thru is in Hibbing and is in Eveleth on Wednesdays. Customers can call the restaurant at (763) 334-2830 to order a pre-packaged meal for $55 and pick it up on those days from 4:00-7:00 p.m.

“We have the pork belly burnt ends which is new for a lot of people up here. We have the Texas style brisket. We have our famous ribs that we make with our barbecue sauce that we’ve had for years since we opened and we also have a smoked chicken that we do solely in our smoker,” Schweigert said.

The new concept has forced the kitchen staff to learn new things.

“We spent about a week playing with it both the wood burning side and a grill side and playing with each side to see the needs of how it works and got it figured out,” kitchen manager Athena Jordon said.

And while it’s taken some time, the response has been overwhelming.

“Last Tuesday they were all the way down around the corner, it was insane. We came outside just to see what was going on and my jaw dropped I was like this is awesome; this is why I want to come to work every day,” Jordon added.

Proving just how special small communities can be.

“Just to be able to bring our employees back full time to work and to have them here with us, just to feel like their families are supported and they feel like they’re doing something and be part of the community again is so huge,” Schweigert said.

And proving that you can definitely get good barbecue in Minnesota.

“We just really love the barbecue and everyone’s that’s tried it was super excited about it and it’s something that wasn’t in this community before, people aren’t really offering it on this scale. It’s really exciting to have brisket I mean, who has brisket in Hibbing? Who has pork belly burnt ends in Minnesota? It’s just so much fun and so exciting,” Schweigert added.

BoomTown Woodfire also has takeout and delivery available the rest of the week every week. You can find more information on their Facebook page.