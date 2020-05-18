LSC Hosts Virtual Ceremony

DULUTH, Minn. – One local college is helping its students celebrate a milestone with a virtual ceremony.

Lake Superior Colege hosted its Nursing Pinning Ceremony virtually today, honoring students who completed the nursing program. It’s an annual event, but because of the coronavirus, all Minnesota state schools, including LSC, had to cancel their in-person ceremonies.

“It’s just the great fact that we can recognize all of their hard work that they have put into especially with this new format,” said Anna Sackette-Urness, the dean of Allied Health and Nursing.

More than 800 students are graduating from LSC this semester.