Sara’s Table Serves Through Drive-Thru

DULUTH, Minn. – Sara’s Table Chester Creek Cafe is now serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner, all through a recently constructed drive-thru window in the parking lot.

The restaurant is serving its farm-to-table menu now. The business was closed since March for about six weeks and opened back up on May 7th.

“What we decided is we want to adapt to what’s happening in the world right now,” said Carey Kasapidis, the front of the house manager. “We want our customers and our employees to feel safe. So we put in the drive-thru for easier access for our customers for take-out food.”

It’s all about connecting again with those in the Duluth area.

“It’s great, we want to be alive in the community again,” said Kasapidis. “We want our customers to come back and get the food that they love.”

It won’t take long for you to get your order.

“Depending on what it is,” said Jeremy Barnay, the kitchen manager at Sara’s Table. “If it’s coffee and a cookie, it could take two minutes. We’ll have your food ready for you. If it takes 15 to 20 minutes, we’ll park you and bring your food right out to you.”

Restaurant staff members are doing their best to keep safe.

“Just keeping everyone sanitized, everyone clean, everything sanitized,” said Barnay. “It’s a lot of work right now, but it’s what we gotta do.”

The drive-thru is open in the evenings Monday through Wednesday with extending daytime hours Thursday through Sunday.