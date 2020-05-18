Wildwoods Now Accepting Animals

DULUTH, Minn. – Wildwoods is now accepting animals, just in time for spring babies.

The organization will only have scheduled drop-offs and no public hours. Leadership says not to bring animals to the facility unless you have spoken to staff members. They also say if you see an animal in need, to observe the animal from a distance and to call Wildwoods directly.

“We’re extremely excited to accept animals again,” said Jessica LaBumbard, executive director of Wildwoods. “Our animal care staff are absolutely passionate about animals and the care for animals and so they’re really really excited.”

The number for Wildwoods is 218-491-3604.