Carlton High School Holds Final #BeTheLightMN Night

46 balloons were placed in the middle of the football field to signify each senior in the graduating class.

CARLTON, Minn. – For the past seven weeks, high schools across the state turned the lights on at their football fields in honor of the graduating class of 2020. And Monday night, the Carlton Bulldogs turn the lights on for one final night.

Firetrucks and ambulances were also at the field with their lights and sirens on. 46 balloons were placed in the middle of the football field to signify each senior in the graduating class. The blue balloons were for the boys and the white balloons were for the girls.