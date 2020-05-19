Don Rolando Named New Head Coach of International Falls Boys Basketball Team

This will be his first head coaching position since 2002 at Rainy River Community College for five years.

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. – Don Rolando has been named the new head coach of the International Falls boys basketball team.

This will be his first head coaching position since 2002 at Rainy River Community College for five years. He also led the Grand Marais/Cook county boys basketball team for six years before that. He’ll take over a Broncos team that has won ten games in each of the past three seasons.