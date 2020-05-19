Duluth Public Library Offers Curbside Pickup

DULUTH, Minn.– The Duluth Public Library has been shut down since mid-March but staff there has been finding a way to get people their books.

Library staff says they have been busy doing curbside pickup over the last few weeks at their main building downtown. Northlanders can call the library or go to their website to set up a time to check out books.

Librarians say the books and movies they are loaning out can help people through these tough times.

“People being stuck at home without books to read or DVDs to watch and so when we were able to open up this service and start providing that our phones actually got overwhelmed,” said Carla Powers, Library Manager for the Duluth Public Library.

To keep everyone safe, the library is asking people to continue to hang onto their books until the library is ready to accept returns.