Stella Maris Academy Hosts Mini-Pilgrimage

Duluth catholic schools offer socially-distanced religious experience

DULUTH, Minn. – Churches across the Northland haven’t gathered for traditional services since the shutdown began.

Religious schools have also been shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A May Crowning traditionally happens as part of a catholic church service during the month of May in honor of the Virgin Mary.

Because in-person services are not allowed right now, Duluth’s Stella Maris Academy offered families an opportunity to gather and pray outside.

Kids and parents prayed to a Virgin Mary statue outside both the Holy Rosary and St. James Catholic Schools.

The congregation has not been together since mid-March, and families tell us it was great to see their priest, teachers, and friends again.

“Even though it is from a distance and we can’t give hugs, we can still say ‘hi’ to everybody and see their faces and it means more than ever right now,” said Stella Maris parent Stephanie Keye.

The ‘mini-pilgrimage’ as the academy described it encouraged families to engage in social distancing while praying, interacting, and receiving a blessing from a priest.

“Our spiritual life is the most important part of our life, and we want to make sure that we’re taking care of ourselves, not just physically but spiritually,” said Rev. Peter Muhich, Rector of the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Rosary.

Fr. Muhich says the catholic school kids have been praying for healthcare workers, as well as sick and at-risk people during the pandemic.

The cathedral can soon allow services with up to ten people.

Fr. Muhich tells us bishops are now working on a plan for how to best open churches to larger groups and abide by statewide regulations.