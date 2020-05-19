Suspect Arrested in Connection to Grand Rapids Shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – Grand Rapids Police say a 36-year-old male suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting of a Grand Rapids woman on May 8.

According to police, the suspect was arrested around 9:50 p.m. on Highway 57 just south of Floodwood on Monday.

Police reports indicate that the male suspect allegedly shot the 22-year-old woman in the 400 block of Itasca Street.

The female victim was dropped off at the Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital with a gunshot wound to her chest.

According to police, the woman sustained a non-life threatening injury and has been released from the hospital.

The suspect is currently being held at the Itasca County Jail pending formal charges from the Itasca County Attorney’s Office.