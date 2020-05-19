Teachers Draw Math Puzzles for Students

DULUTH, Minn.– As distance learning continues for students, some teachers are trying to find other ways to keep students engaged outside the classroom.

Math teachers from the Ordean East Middle School were at Harbor Highlands earlier today as they were drawing math problems, puzzles, and games on the sidewalks.

They are encouraging students of all ages to work on them. The teachers also want students to take pictures and share them on social media using #mathwithmeMN.

“We really want kids to get involved with their math and see it as fun and approachable and we’re going into summer so we hope that they see these patterns and that they’ll create their own and that this will keep going,” said Ordean East Math Teacher Jane Juten.

The teachers are also planning to make other stops at Whole Foods Co-Op and to the Lakewalk in the coming days.